Bret a little stronger; second wave expected to develop: could Cindy be next?

On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said Tropical Storm Bret has strengthen as it moves toward the Caribbean later this week.

Tropical storm watches have been issued for Barbados, Domenica, Martinique and St. Lucia. As 5 a.m. Wednesday, Bret was located 645 miles east of the far eastern Caribbean, moving west at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and higher gusts.

The forecast track has Bret moving across portions of the Lesser Antilles late in the day Thursday, then across the eastern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

Forecasters are asking residents in Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands to monitor Bret’s progress as the storm could present risks of flooding, hurricane-strength winds and storm surge. It is too early to know what, if any, impact Bret will have on South Florida.

A second wave over the eastern Atlantic has an 80 percent of development within the next seven days, the NHC said.

The wave is moving west at 10 to 15 miles per hour and conditions appear conducive for further development and the system is expected to become a tropical depression.

Should it develop into a named storm, it will be called Cindy.

No June on record has had 2 storms form in the tropical Atlantic, according to Colorado State University Philip Klotzbach researcher who issues hurricane season forecasts.

Bret is the fourth named storm since record keeping began to form in the tropical Atlantic in June and the second earliest tropical storm to form in the Atlantic since record keeping began, Klotzbach said on Twitter. Only one of those storms went on to become a hurricane.

The NHC said early to mid-August is usually when the first hurricane of the season usually forms.