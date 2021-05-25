Brightline's Miami-to-Orlando rail expansion now more than halfway completed

For many Key Biscayne and South Florida families, an annual trip to Orlando is almost a ritual. But the stress of the three-hour-plus-long car ride may be a thing of the past, replaced by a comfortable train ride.

Brightline’s 180-mile expansion of its modern, eco-friendly high-speed rail from Miami to the Orlando airport, which will send passengers on a train ride through Florida’s Treasure and Space Coasts, is now 55 percent completed.

The project is part of Brightline's $4.2 billion investment which will eventually take passengers to Tampa and perhaps SW Florida.

Mike Cegelis, Brightline executive vice president of infrastructure said last week at an event in Orlando marking the halfway completion, "This is not the end. We need for this project to go to Tampa," adding that “connecting South Florida to Orlando is a big deal. But we're not going to push this over the top — have a connected rail system in our state — unless we connect to Tampa."

"So it's really key that we connect to Tampa. Once we connect there, Southwest Florida falls into line. Northeast Florida falls into line," Cegelis said.

Last week’s event was held at the site of Brightline’s future Boggy Creek Road in Orange County, maintenance facility which will be capable of servicing 16 trains daily. The site will include a train wash, an 80,000-gallon biodiesel fuel farm, a 30-ton overhead crane to lift 30,000-pound locomotives, and 7 miles of maintenance and storage track, according to an article in Florida Today.

Brightline says their project will create over 10,000 jobs and over $6.4 billion in economic impact over an eight-year period.

Today, Brightline operates stations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, with plans for stations in Boca Raton and Aventura.

Once completed, the corridor will cover 235 miles, connecting South and Central Florida and will be one of the largest privately financed infrastructure projects in the U.S.

The project is expected to be completed by late 2022.