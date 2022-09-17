Candidate blocked from debate appearance due to vaccination status, files ‘vaccine passport’ ban complaint

Florida Republicans are pushing back against a television station’s policy of requiring COVID-19 vaccination to participate in a political debate, filing complaints alleging violation of a state law prohibiting “vaccine passports” and urging officials to open an investigation.

Scotty Moore, Republican nominee challenging incumbent Democrat Darren Soto in Congressional District 9 in Central Florida, filed a complaint with the Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office after being denied entry into the studio at WESH-2 for a scheduled in-person debate last week because he failed to provide proof of being fully vaccinated.

The Republican Party of Florida followed suit, with a letter sent Thursday to the Florida Department of Health, claiming that the station and its parent company Hearst Television violated a Florida law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2021 that prohibits private businesses from mandating proof of COVID vaccination.

“We ask that you immediately investigate WESH-2’s COVID policy, and if it is found to be in violation of Florida law, take appropriate action,” the letter states.

“Mr. Moore sought reasonable exemptions to WESH-2’s unreasonable requirements. He requested to be permitted to participate in the in-person debate after taking an on-the-spot rapid test for COVID-19. WESH-2 denied this reasonable accommodation.”

The law signed by the Republican governor declares that businesses “may not require patrons or customers to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery to gain access to, entry upon, or service from the business operations in this state.”

In a written statement last week, WESH 2 said the rules “were defined and provided to Mr. Moore and his team well in advance.”

