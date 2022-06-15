We are a little over a month away from Florida’s official Lobster 2-day-mini-season, which this year runs from July 27 and 28, but that did not stop a Miami-man from going lobstering off the Florida Keys… and getting arrested.

According to Keys Weekly report, Randy Sanchez Tapia, 30, was arrested and charged for grabbing undersized lobster tails and catching out of season. In total, Sanchez Tapia had 60 out-of-season spiny lobster tails, with 32 being undersized.

The incident occurred Sunday, June 12 when Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation officer Liam Rodriguez was on routine patrol across from FWC’s Whale Harbor station and spotted a man snorkeling without a dive-flag. Upon conducting a resource inspection, Rodriguez discovered the lobsters.

The regular 8-month lobster season runs from August 6 through March 31.

