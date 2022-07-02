In a Twitter post this week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a Listeria outbreak with Florida ties.

“NEW Listeria outbreak: 23 people sick, 20 of them live in or traveled to Florida before they got sick,” it reads. “CDC will provide new info as investigation progresses.”

The Listeria outbreak spreads across 10 states with one reported death in Illinois.

Listeria is usually contracted after eating contaminated foods, according to the CDC. It’s rare for healthy adults to become ill with a listeria infection, but pregnant women, newborns, elderly and people with compromise immune systems are most at risk.

“Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they rarely become seriously ill,” the CDC added.

According to the CDC, most people who contract “invasive listeriosis” need to be hospitalized, and one in five people die. The disease can cause miscarriages, stillborn births, and deaths of newborns.