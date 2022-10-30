Climate change and manmade abuses of the marine ecosystem have stressed Florida's iconic coral reefs, but efforts of The National Marine Sanctuary, which is celebrating 50 years of conservation efforts, is helping ensure this ecosystem survives and thrives.

The Florida Keys is, like the Grand Canyon and US national parks, is considered a precious ecological jewel – home to many amazing species and coral reefs.

The Sanctuary protects the Keys’ ecosystems by identifying and curtailing invasive species, creating response plans for emergencies, and prohibiting waste discharge from vessels, just to name a few.

The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary will lead efforts to educate visitors about the importance of protecting the ecosystem during a celebration of the national program’s 50th anniversary this weekend.

"The sanctuary also partners with local schools to bring the Keys’ communities together and closer to the seascapes around them," said Shannon Colbert, vice president external affairs for the National Marine Sanctuary, adding that the local Sanctuary hosts community clean-ups and educational forums.

The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary was established in 1990 under President George H. Bush to tackle the area’s declining reef ecosystems.The sanctuary currently protects more than 2,900 square nautical miles of Florida Keys coastal and ocean waters.

Colbert said the Sanctuary is home to the country’s only living barrier coral reef and more than 6,000 species of marine life.

Currently, said Colbert, the stony coral tissue loss disease is destroying coral reefs throughout the Florida Keys’ and Caribbean. This issue is added to the organization's work protecting sea turtles and other wildlife in the Keys.

"The Sanctuary has overseen many education initiatives that have included scholastic programs and in-school activities, (including) reef etiquette training, conservation-related dive courses, and instruction for local educators and tours," Colbert said.

The sanctuary and its partners have conducted important research on things like animal behavior, species health and resource assessment, Colbert added.

Colbert said the Sanctuary’s work also impacts the local economy. Restoration efforts in the Keys help keep the area attractive to tourists, who have an annual impact of $4.4 billion, creating over 40,000 jobs at hotels, recreation and diving operators.

"The Florida Keys is the backbone for tourism and recreation and other activities," she said. "Ultimately, some people don't understand how the Florida Keys impact the state. But coral reef sites are iconic places people love when they come to the keys. They love to see the reefs restored.