In his campaign for governor of Florida in 2022, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist on Thursday vowed to support legalizing recreational pot and expunging existing criminal charges for marijuana possession.

“Let me be clear, if I am elected governor, I will legalize marijuana in the Sunshine State,” Crist said at the Florida Capitol Thursday.

A former Republican governor in Florida, and now a Democrat in Congress, Crist has been traversing the state to promote various initiatives, including expansion of marijuana laws.

Following voter approval of a Constitutional Amendment in 2016, the state allows residents to use cannabis — but only for medicinal purposes.

Fully legalizing weed is likely to be tough. In both April and June, the Florida Supreme Court blocked efforts to put recreational marijuana on the 2022 ballot.

At a press conference in the state capital, Crist argued that the criminalization of marijuana has negatively impacted Floridians, therefore, he will push for “expungement of all existing charges and sentences for misdemeanors and third-degree felonies for marijuana possession.”

He added: “Our state cannot continue to stick its head in the sand when it comes to legalization. Our marijuana laws in America are inconsistent and inhumane. Countless Floridians have had their lives ruined and futures destroyed.”

Crist also voiced support for residents being able to legally grow their own marijuana plants, saying that he believes adults should be allowed to grow up to six plants. “Because I believe that if you can brew your own beer, you can grow your own weed,” he said.

The revenue from marijuana legalization, Crist said, would also be used for drug treatment programs, diversion programs, support for law enforcement agencies and to increase teacher salaries at public schools.

“I believe in reinvesting in our communities, not jailing our residents,” he said. “Legalizing marijuana will allow our police to focus on actual real crime. I will use much of the tax revenue we collect from marijuana to increase funding and training for police departments.”

Portions of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.