When Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist picked his running mate last weekend — educator and teacher union president Karla Hernández-Mats — it wasn’t going to be the usual lieutenant governor.

The last two lieutenant governors with an education background were Republicans. This time, it could be a Democrat.

In fact, Hernández-Mats could become the first Democratic lieutenant governor in Florida with an extensive education background.

At a time where public school classrooms have become a tumultuous political arena, who winds up as second in command in the executive office could have an impact on future education policies, especially if the lieutenant governor is an educator with on-the-ground knowledge.

“I think what’s also really powerful about this pick … is this idea that education is going to be a key issue in this election,” said Andrew Spar, president of the statewide teacher union called the Florida Education Association.

Keep in mind that Crist himself was a former Education Commissioner, from January 2001 to 2003.

Raging political fire in FL classrooms

Crist’s choice in Hernández-Mats reflects the raging political fire that is occurring in Florida classrooms, as Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republicans have turned public education into an arena to divide school communities and act out their conservative priorities.

Some teachers appreciate the policies DeSantis’ has put forward, but other feel they are not being appreciated or respected by the governor.

“You have one candidate who’s been out there undermining teachers, demeaning teachers, bashing teachers, and then you have another candidate who said, ‘I’m going to put a teacher on the ballot,” Spar continued.

“And I think that, in and of itself, is an incredible framework — for which the conversation around public education and the future around public education is going to be had here in the state of Florida,” he said.

Andrew Gothard, president of the United Faculty of Florida, stressed the importance of having someone in the lieutenant governor’s office who is familiar with today’s political climate in education.

“While we’ve had previous leaders who had experience in education in these kinds of positions, it’s really important that we have a lieutenant governor now who knows the day-to-day working and learning conditions are for Florida’s K-12 and university and college students,” Gothard said.

But with about two months out from the general election, Crist will have to convince Floridians to support his education policies instead of DeSantis’ agenda.

Which is where his lieutenant governor pick comes in.

Karla Hernández-Mats is currently the president of the United Teachers of Dade, a teacher union representing educators in the Miami-Dade County School District. She is a first-generation American of Honduran descent and taught in Florida classrooms for more than 10 years, according to her bio on the American Federation of Teachers website.

She also speaks Spanish, which is a big benefit in the goal of reaching as many Floridians as possible.

GOP attacks and taking the heat

Almost as soon as her lieutenant government candidacy was announced, the Florida Republican Party began attacking her, saying that Crist’s choice of a “radical left-wing teachers’ union boss as his running mate is a slap in the face to Florida families” and claiming she “mourned” the death of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro based on a tweet she posted when he died.

The GOP also claimed that Hernández-Mats “protected a sexual predator for years and accompanied him through numerous investigations into his sexual assaults of multiple students at a Miami-Dade middle school,” in a press release earlier this week.

The situation involved a former UTD member who had been jailed for sexually assaulting students.

Some of her supporters suspect she can take the heat.

“Ms. Hernández is getting everything and the kitchen sink thrown at her by Governor DeSantis at his henchmen, right?” Spar, with the FEA said. “Like, they’re like throwing everything they can at Ms. Hernández, but what they will find is that teachers are used to that…teachers have had everything thrown at them year after year after.”

The complete article appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. You can visit them by clicking here.

