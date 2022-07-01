Close to 150 new FL laws, including naming of the official state dessert, go into effect Friday, July 1

Abortion, education and even schoolbooks have been prominent issues in Florida this spring and summer.

Controversies swirl around several of the 145 new Florida laws that went into effect at Midnight, Friday July 1, but there's one tussle still in the mix when it comes to the naming of strawberry shortcake as the "official state dessert" over Key Lime pie.

At Lightkeepers restaurant on Grand Bay Drive in Key Biscayne, you can indulge in Key Lime cheesecake, one of three house desserts on the menu, along with lemon tart and chocolate plantain cake.

And, at the Costa Med Bistro+Wine restaurant on Crandon Boulevard or the Lighthouse Cafe at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, you can get a highly acclaimed Key Lime pie.

But strawberry shortcake?

Culinary professionals at Lightkeepers are in the process of working on a new summer menu, according to one restaurant official. Whether they all begin to add strawberry shortcake to the menu is undecided.

Back in March, during the fifth day of the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 1006 int law, which designated strawberry shortcake as the official state dessert, boosting Florida's $1 billion strawberry industry.

It stirred a sweet controversy, especially in Key West, where the famous pie was born about 130 years ago.

The Conch Republic Key Lime Pie Council, which includes Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman, there lashed back at the State Legislature, even posting a Change.org petition to "Keep Key Lime Pie as Florida's Dessert," which has accounted for more than 7,000 signatures. Key West City commissioners there also passed a similar measure.

At least the Key Lime pie remains as Florida's official "pie" -- for now.

The governor's nearly $110 billion budget took effect Friday, July 1, bolstered by federal stimulus money and higher-than-expected state tax revenues.

Some of the measures that were signed are facing legal challenges and, naturally, uproar from dissenters and Democrats.

Among those issues include the passage of a measure that prevents abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, but a Florida judge decided Thursday to temporarily block that law.

The "Stop WOKE" Act restricts how race-related concepts are taught in schools and in workplace training and is being challenged in court.

In addition, a measure that prohibits instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade also is being challenged.

Another education law that has been debated would give parents more of a say in what text and library books elementary schools can use.

Among the lesser-contentious laws that Key Biscayne residents might clearly see:

- SB 105 allows local governments and counties to restrict smoking at beaches and parks that they own.

- Fines of $114-$116 for loud music coming from vehicles.

- Allowing a ban on smoking by local governments at beaches and parks.

- An insurance package will now allow larger annual rate increases for customers of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp.

- School board members cannot appear on re-election ballot after serving 12 consecutive years.

- Students in public schools will be tested three times a year instead of standardized tests.

- Require background checks on apartment building employees.

- Tighter regulations and more education when it comes to applying for a boater's license.

- Buying, selling, or trading sexual images stolen from someone's electronic device is now a felony.

- The statute of limitations will no longer exist for those convicted of sexual battery or certain lewd behavior with children.

- College athletes in Florida can now make money based on their names, images, and likenesses.

A measure (HB 7045) was passed that will expand the school voucher program.

- Lawmakers also approved HB 529 that will require public schools to hold moments of silence each day.

- There is a ban on transgender females participating on girls' and women's high school and college sports teams.

- Restaurants can now sell alcoholic drinks with take-home meals.

- Lawmakers expanded the Resilient Florida Grant Program and created a new resiliency office in the wake of rising sea levels.

- Online tax collections. Measure (SB 50) will require out-of-state online retailers to collect sales taxes on purchases made by Floridians.

- Bill SB 312 expands the authority of physicians to prescribe controlled substances through telemedicine.

- A measure - HB 7017 - requires state agencies and universities report gifts or grants valued at $50,000 or more received “from any foreign source.”