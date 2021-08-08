College football icon Bobby Bowden dies at 91

Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden, who coached the team for 34-years and ranks second all-time in Division I wins, passed away Sunday morning. The school confirmed the passing in a social media post.

He was 91.

Bowen’s son, Terry, said his father died at home surrounded by his family. Back in July, Bowden announced he was dealing with a terminal illness. His family later said was pancreatic cancer. Bowden had been previously treated for prostate cancer.

Coach Bowden, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame, won more than 350 games, and built Florida State into a college football dynasty, winning 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships and two national championships in 1993 and 1999.

He coached at his alma mater - tiny Samford also known as Howard College —West Virginia and finally at Florida State. He retired following the 2009 season.

For more on Coach Bowden, click here.