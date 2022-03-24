Come on down! New DeSantis ad features New Yorkers who have relocated to Florida

“I’m a New Yorker,” one woman is shown on a new Florida Governor promotional video, “and now I’m living in Florida.”

The new campaign from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis highlights former New Yorkers who now reside in the Sunshine State.

The video, filmed in New Smyrna Beach, encourages viewers to “Vote Free, Be Free,” showing Gov DeSantis in a pair of aviator sunglasses.

The ad also shows Queens Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez enjoying a drink during a December visit to Miami Beach.

Another replaced New Yorker is quoted saying, “People want to be in the state of Florida.”

A version of this article first appeared on The New York Post.

To watch the complete video, click here.