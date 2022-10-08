Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph

In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past.

Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022.

The test will take place along an 11-mile section of refurbished tracks, spanning nine railroad crossings in Martin and St. Lucie Counties on Brightline’s California-made train scheduled to hit 110 mph.

The company said residents should be alert and follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings. “If the crossing arms are down, don’t drive around,” said Joe Meade, director of safety at Brightline. “This testing serves as a critical reminder to the public to be safe around active railroad tracks and obey all traffic laws. Never stop on the tracks, don’t drive around crossing gates and only cross tracks at a designated railroad crossing.”

Brightline said that during the tests, flaggers will be present at all impacted crossing sections, adding that “drivers, pedestrians and cyclists should be aware that rail traffic will run on BOTH tracks in BOTH directions.”

Testing is expected to bring additional wait times at railroad crossings, Brightline said.

