This week, a pickup truck carrying thousands of bees crashed into a tractor-trailer, freeing the insects on a Florida highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol told WJXT that the non-aggressive bees swarmed the truck upon impact, looking to re-enter their hives.

There were no reported injuries from the crash, which took place around 3:15 a.m. in the Baldwin area of Duval County, west of Jacksonville.

A beehive company arrived on scene, near the intersection with I-10 on U.S. 301, and safely transferred the undamaged hives into another truck. The remaining hives and its loose bees continued to fly around the trailer early Tuesday morning.

State troopers told WTLV that although beekeepers have collected most of the bees, and the owner of Georgia bee company says he lost about $40K worth of bees in the crash.

For the complete report, click here.