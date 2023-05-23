On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis named the Chief Judge at the Florida Sixth District Court of Appeal in Lakeland, Judge Meredith Sasso, to the Florida Supreme Court.

Sasso becomes the third woman justice in the State’s highest court. She replaces Ricky Polston, who retired in March.

In a press release, DeSantis said, “I am proud to appoint Judge Meredith Sasso to the Florida Supreme Court because her fidelity to the Constitution will help preserve freedom in our state for generations to come.”

“As a Cuban-American woman who understands the importance of our constitutional system and the rule of law, Judge Sasso will serve our state well.”

Judge Sasso received her law degree from the University of Florida in 2008, where she was a member of the Justice Campbell Thornal Moot Court Board.

In her private career, Sasso represented clients in large loss general liability, auto negligence, and complex commercial claims in state and federal courts at trial and on appeal.

She also served as a guardian ad litem, representing abused or neglected children and also served as Chief Deputy General Counsel for then Governor Rick Scott.

In January 2019, Sasso was appointed to the Fifth District Court of Appeal and then, this January, she was recommissioned by Gov. DeSantis to the Sixth District Court of Appeal.

“I am incredibly honored that Governor Ron DeSantis is entrusting me with this position,” Judge Sasso said in a statement. “The judiciary plays a critical and unique role in our constitutional government, and I am resolutely committed to upholding the rule of law for as long as I am privileged to serve.”

Judge Sasso, is married to attorney Michael Sasso and they have two children. She was raised in Tallahassee.

She currently serves as an appointed member of the Florida Bar Appellate Court Rules Committee and is a member of the American Enterprise Institute Leadership Network and the Federalist Society.

