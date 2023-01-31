Data breaches exposed 22 billion records, tips on keeping your information safe

Whether it’s taking photos at the beach here in Key Biscayne or eating out at the Golden Hog with friends, all of our private information can turn public at the flip of a dime.

With all the data that’s been leaked recently, many are starting to look for ways to monitor just how much of their information is accessible.

How you can keep your information safe, and as private as possible?

This National Data Privacy Week, Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a Consumer Alert urging Floridians to secure their personal information. Data breaches revealed about 22 billion records worldwide in 2022, according to reports.

“As hackers and other cybercriminals find new ways to expose and steal personal information, it is important to take proactive steps to guard against their schemes. In recognition of National Data Privacy Week, I’m offering tips to help Floridians become more secure and avoid falling prey to online criminals,” Attorney General Moody said.

Attorney General Moody offered the following tips for Floridians to keep their data safe:

1. Create strong passwords that use a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and special characters;

2. Never use the same password across multiple accounts;

3. Enable multi-factor authentication whenever possible;

4. Do not use public Wi-Fi networks to sign-in to accounts or transmit private information;

5. Never provide financial or account information in response to an unsolicited email, phone call, text or social media message;

6. Be cautious when opening emails or text messages from unknown senders, and never click on links in these messages;

7. Keep software updated;

8. Only download trusted apps;

9. Adjust privacy settings to individual comfort levels for information-sharing; and

10. Weigh whether the amount of data given to a website or company is worth the promised benefits in return.

For more information about personal data and types of scams, read Attorney General Moody’s Scams at a Glance: Identity Theft by clicking here. The resource goes over signs of common scams, ways to protect private data, and how to recover from identity theft.

To download Scams at a Glance: Identity Theft in English, click here.

To download Scams at a Glance: Identity Theft in Spanish, click here.

To protect Floridians’ cyber privacy, Attorney General Moody announced a multi-million dollar and multistate action against Google in November, regarding their location-tracking practices. The business is set to pay states $390 million–of those, $26 million to Florida. To learn more, click here.

The University of Florida is also encouraging students to stop using TikTok–a popular social media platform. The institution, along with many other members of the general public, are concerned with its privacy policy, which notes that TikTok may "collect biometric identifiers…such as faceprints and voiceprints, from your User Content.” To learn more, click here.

If you or someone you know encounters identity theft, you can contact the Florida Attorney General’s Office by calling (866) 9NO-SCAM or visit MyFloridaLegal.com.

To watch Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Consumer Alert, click here.