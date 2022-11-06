With the upcoming Florida rally hosted by former President Donald Trump coming soon, U.S. Rep. Val Demings’ campaign has released an ad featuring clips of Trump dissing U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

The ad is scheduled to run on Fox News on Sunday, the same day the former GOP president plans to speak at a rally in Miami-Dade County. The entire ad features Trump making remarks about Rubio’s record during the time when Rubio and Trump faced off in the GOP primary election for the president in 2016.

Rubio, a Republican seeking reelection in the U.S. Senate, plans to speak at the Trump rally on Sunday held at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition.

On Election Day, Rubio will face off against Demings, a Democrat and former Orlando police chief.

“Little Marco. You know that in Florida, they hate little Marco Rubio so much, because he never votes, he never shows up to vote,” Trump said in the ad.

“He has conned the people of Florida. Don’t worry about it, Little Marco. You oughta show up in the Senate. He’s a meltdown guy. I mean I’m looking at him, he’s pouring sweat. We have to have somebody that doesn’t sweat,” Trump said.

At the Trump rally, at least seven Republican members of the state’s congressional delegation (Mario Diaz-Balart, Matt Gaetz, Vern Buchanan, Michael Waltz, Kat Cammack, Byron Donalds and Carlos Gimenez).

Gov. Ron Desantis, a Republican seeking reelection, is not on the list of attendees at the Trump event.

