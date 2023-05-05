The Florida Legislature adjourned its 2023 regular session on Friday after approving a $117 billion state budget for the next fiscal year.

House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo gaveled their chambers out at around 11 a.m., coordinating with the traditional hankie-drop in the Capitol’s Fourth Floor Rotunda as hundreds of aides, lobbyists, reporters, and sightseers looked on.

The budget, the largest in state history, includes $10.9 billion in reserves in case of emergency. The current budget amounts to $109.9 billion. The new budget goes into effect July 1, but first DeSantis gets a chance to veto individual line items.

The new version allocates $200 million to pay down outstanding debt. It includes a 5% pay raise for state employees and allows agencies to offer more if they need to recruit new workers.

Starting pay for officers in the beleaguered Department of Corrections would increase to $45,760, or $22 per hour, with more pay available at institutions suffering staff shortages.

Retirees would see up to $77 per month in health insurance subsidies. The retirement age for workers in special-risk jobs would fall to 55 years. And the state would increase its contribution to retirement accounts by 2%.

The document invests $3.7 billion toward hurricane relief and recovery, including $350 million for a Hurricane Ian and Nicole recovery grant program and $75.2 million to rebuild bridges in Lee County, plus $17.6 million to rebuild schools there.

Public education gets $42.9 million, including state, local, and federal sources. The amount schools will get per pupil will increase by about 4.9%, to $8,648. Since that same amount will go to kids using state vouchers to enroll in private schools, the Legislature is providing $350 million for an “enrollment stabilization fund,” to ease the hit on public classrooms.

There’s $250 million for school safety, including school safety officers. That represents a $40 million increase from existing spending. And there’s $160 million for mental health assistance for school kids.

The state universities budget includes $25 million for “operational enhancement” at New College of Florida, where the DeSantis administration ousted the progressive leadership and installed his own, conservative trustees and president. The new leader is Richard Corcoran, a former House speaker and Education secretary, whose base salary is $699,000 plus thousands more in perks.

The budget includes $107.5 million to expand DeSantis’ resurrected Florida State Guard, which he alone commands, by 15 positions.

At the same time, the Legislature approved a tax package worth $1.3 billion.

The bill repeals sales taxes on baby and toddler products including cribs, monitors, diapers, and clothing; oral hygiene products; adult incontinence products; agricultural fencing; biogas equipment; and private investigative services.

It includes one-year tax holidays for purchases of Energy Star appliances and gas ranges and back-to-school purchases.

Total tax cuts passed this year total $2.7 billion.

