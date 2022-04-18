DeSantis calls for special legislative session on property insurance crisis

Help might be on the way for those unable to find, or afford, quality property insurance.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking in Jacksonville on Monday morning, indicated he will call a May special legislative session to address mounting problems in the property-insurance system and to “bring some sanity, and stabilize and have a functioning market. I’m confident that we’re going to be able to get that done."

Property owners in Florida, including those on Key Biscayne and throughout Miami-Dade County, have reported, in some cases, a doubling of rates, or being forced to shop for other providers after theirs folded.

Two insurers, St. Johns Insurance Co., and Avatar Property & Casualty Insurance Co., recently were placed in state receivership because of insolvencies, joining a growing list of insurance companies shedding policies.

There was no exact date mentioned for the special session.

“I am not confident we’d be able to punch it through this week. But what I will be signing this week is a proclamation to set the dates for a special session in May. We’re going to work with the legislative leaders on those dates, and it will have as the focus the reform of the property-insurance market," he added.

DeSantis also said the special session could address other issues that did not get resolved during the regular legislative session, which ended last month, such as additional requirements on condominium buildings.

The Senate had proposed allowing new deductibles of up to 2 percent on roof-damage claims, citing an excess of litigation involving the complete replacement of roofs has been driving up costs. The roof deductible would help drive down costs of policies.

But the House rejected that idea, fearing those on fixed incomes or low-paying jobs would not be able to afford the remainder of the cost to replace damaged roofs.

For the complete Governor DeSantis press conference, click here.