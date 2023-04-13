DeSantis declares state of emergency in Broward County

After unprecedented rains levels – 20+ inches in 24-hours - fell in Fort Lauderdale and metro Broward, on Thursday afternoon Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an Executive Order declaring a state of emergency for Broward County.

In a Thursday afternoon Facebook post, Gov. Desantis wrote, "I have declared a State of Emergency for Broward County in response to severe flooding. The Florida Division of Emergency Management has resources on the ground and is providing aid."

Executive Order 23-65 (Emergency Management – Broward County Flooding), says rainfall “may continue to impact the operational capability of critical infrastructure, including major state and county roadways, airports, hospitals, schools, and other critical infrastructure throughout Broward County.”

The order directs “the actions of any state agency as necessary to implement the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Disaster Recovery Framework,” and makes available “sufficient funds” from the Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund.

For the full text of Executive order 23-65, click here