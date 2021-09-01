Shawn Hamilton, newly named secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, has a daunting task ahead of him, say environmental experts who have been calling for dramatic changes in policy since Gov. Ron DeSantis was elected.

Hamilton has been interim secretary since June 4, when Noah Valenstein departed. He has been at DEP for 13 years, most recently as deputy secretary of Lands and Recreation. His bio indicates his expertise is in administration, permitting, compliance and enforcement.

While the governor’s press release about Hamilton included a litany of compliments from environmental groups such as Audubon Florida and the Everglades Foundations, several others were conspicuously not represented, including Sierra Club of Florida, the Florida Springs Council, and Waterkeepers Florida.

Those groups have been fighting the DeSantis administration over water quality since he promised to reduce blue-green algae blooms, red tide, and water pollution. This summer, communities around the state continued to be plagued by algae, red tide, fish kills and the disastrous collapse of a toxic retention pond at Piney Point near Tampa Bay.

Sierra, the Springs Council and Waterkeepers have condemned the so-called “Clean Waterways Act” that they insist largely ignores the findings of the scientist-packed Blue-Green Algae Task Force DeSantis commissioned to in fact make waterways cleaner.

Deborah Foote, deputy director of the Florida chapter of Sierra Club, said she has met with Secretary Hamilton and urged him to be ambitious and transparent because Florida’s environment “needs all hands-on deck” and is not getting the help it requires.

Audubon Florida was among the organizations that provided complimentary statements cited in the governor’s press release.

“Audubon has been pleased with Secretary Hamilton’s interim leadership and we are glad to see his role made permanent,” said Julie Wraithmell, executive director of Audubon Florida. “Not only does he bring long experience at regional and state levels of DEP, but his background spans DEP priorities from regulatory oversight to state land management. DEP is a big agency with big responsibilities and we’re glad to see someone with Shawn’s talents and experience chosen for the role.”

Tuesday evening, Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Nikki Fried, a gubernatorial contender, wrote to DeSantis that the appointment is not entirely up to the governor.

“As I reminded the governor in June, he lacks the legal authority to unilaterally make this appointment. State law is very clear: It requires the unanimous approval of the Cabinet, in addition to confirmation by the Florida Senate,” Fried wrote. She said she has met and interviewed Hamilton and has no “quarrel” with him but wants full deliberation on filling the vital post.

“Given the red tide environmental and public health emergency, given the serious issues facing over two dozen phosphogypsum stacks like Piney Point, and given DEP’s direct enforcement on thousands of BMP [water-quality] cases my agency has referred, circumventing the appropriate process belittles the urgency of the crises facing our state,” she wrote.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.