DeSantis orders Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the U.S. and Florida state flags be flown at half-staff in recognition of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty passed away Thursday at age of 96.

In an email sent from the Governor’s office, DeSantis said, “Today, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. She was with her closest friends and family at her Balmoral estate in Scotland. Her 70-year reign was the longest of any monarch of the United Kingdom and encompassed over a quarter of this country’s existence. Throughout her time as Queen, she cultivated a friendship with the White House and met more United States presidents than any other head of state. Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered for her devotion to public service, commitment to duty, and her diligence to deepen the alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States of America.”

The Governor message continued: “Pursuant to the President’s [Joe Biden] orders and as a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida immediately until sunset on the day of internment.”

Her state funeral is expected in about 12 days.