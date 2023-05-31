DeSantis signs bill protecting space companies, including Elon Musk’s SpaceX, from accident liability

Just days after Elon Musk organized and hosted Ron DeSantis' presidential candidacy announcement on Twitter last week, the governor returned the favor – signing the Spaceflight Entity Liability Bill after it passed the state Senate 39–0 and state House 107–5.

Many political observers say the new law benefits space companies like Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin by absolving them from “liability for injury to or death of a crew resulting from spaceflight activities.”

“This bill has the potential to limit the cost of litigation to businesses engaging in spaceflight activities,” said an analysis of the bill from the state Senate.

Although the legislation's passage timeline coincides with the DeSantis-Musk joint appearance, space companies have been pushing their case since it was introduced three months ago.

According to The New Republic, SpaceX lobbyist Jeffrey Sharkey attended almost every House and Senate committee meeting that included the bill on the agenda, pitching it to members. Other space companies also lobbied for the bill, which Sen. Tom Wright of Port Orange put forward.

The bill, amended twice, includes a couple of critical details. Firstly, it requires the “crew” and participants to sign a waiver that excuses space companies from legal repercussions if they are injured or killed.

"They (Bezos and Musk) want to protect themselves,” Dr. Ken Kremer, a research scientist and space journalist, told The New Republic. “If you're going to go and put your life on the line on a rocket, you have to know that's a controlled explosion. So, you have to really think that through very carefully, whether you're willing to accept that risk that you might not come home."

It also strategically outlines the definition of “spaceflight entity,” now including any collective authorized to be involved in spaceflight activities, regardless of whether they are officially associated with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Taking its vague wording further, the bill removes mention of these “spaceflight entities” assuming any responsibility for injuries or fatalities caused by their spaceflight endeavors.

The bill also expands its umbrella of immunity by only requiring space companies to assume legal responsibility for injuries they had “actual knowledge” about.

The bill passed the Florida legislature in a bipartisan way, which many saw was the result of extensive lobbying efforts made by SpaceX and Blue Origin, who contributed approximately $8 million and $6.3 million to various state political campaigns.