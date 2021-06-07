On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed two bills - HB 7017 and HB 1523 – intended to protect Florida’s higher education institutions and government from foreign influence and combat corporate espionage.

“The goal of these bills is to stop combat nefarious foreign influence in corporate espionage in Florida,” DeSantis said. “Our bills today focus on foreign influence writ large.”

The bill-signing was held during a press conference at Florida National Guard Robert A. Ballard Armory in Miami.

“I think if you look right now, there is no single entity that exercises a more pervasive nefarious influence across a wide range of American industries and institutions than the Communist Party of China,” DeSantis said Monday.

House Bill 7017, prevents agreements between Florida public entities and the governments of seven “foreign countries of concern” — which include China, Cuba, Russia, Venezuela, Iran, North Korea and Syria.

DeSantis said, “We don’t want bad actors involved in our colleges and university, and we’ll hold you accountable if you run afoul of these new laws.”

House Bill 1523, targets corporate espionage — prohibiting the theft and trafficking of trade secrets and increasing the penalties for the theft of intellectual property.

“Anyone who willfully, without authorization, steals or attempts to steal a trade secret, and use it for their own benefit will now face a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison,” DeSantis said.

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, who was present Monday, said “Florida is, yet again, proactively taking measures to safeguard our constituents, property, and public institutions.”