DeSantis signs law banning protests outside private residences, including homes of elected officials and school board members

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation providing for jail terms of up to 60 days and $500 fines for protesting outside the homes of public officials and private citizens.

“Sending unruly mobs to private residences, like we have seen with the angry crowds in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices, is inappropriate,” DeSantis said in a written statement. “This bill will provide protection to those living in residential communities and I am glad to sign it into law.”

According to NPR, protesters have targeted the homes of U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and justices Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, in the DC area.

During the height of the COVID pandemic, several local school board members in the state had faced verbal abuse, vandalism, and other forms of intimidation amid the furor over whether to make public schoolchildren wear masks in the classroom to protect them against COVID-19.

For example, Brevard County School Board member Jennifer Jenkins wrote in The Washington Post that protesters gathered in front of her house to call her a pedophile and burned “FU” on her yard with weed killer.

The new law takes effect on Oct. 1.

After that, people picketing or protesting outside dwellings could be found guilty of second-degree misdemeanors. However, cops first would have to give them a chance to disperse.

The law (HB 1571) cleared the Legislature during its regular session earlier this year, well before Justice Samuel Alito’s draft became public. An analysis released at the time cited picketing outside the homes of Florida’s two U.S. senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, and the Orlando home of one of the officers convicted in George Floyd’s murder.

