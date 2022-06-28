On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law State Senate Bill 898, Lodging Standards, also called Miya’s Law, which in part, mandates apartment buildings throughout the state, to require employees to undergo background screenings as a condition of employment.

The bill is named in honor of Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old student at Valencia College in Orlando, who was murdered by a maintenance worker who used a master key to access her apartment.

Her body was found a week after she was reported missing back in September. According to an ABC News report, Marcano’s body was found “bound with black duct tape on her feet and hands, and her mouth was also covered with black duct tape.”

Miya’s Law also mandates landlords to maintain a key log of who has access to apartments and provide tenants 24-hour-notice, before entering their units for repairs and prohibiting an operator of a public lodging establishment from offering an hourly rate for an accommodation.

For the complete SB898 language, click here.