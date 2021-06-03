On Wednesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a record $101.5 billion state budget, claiming it keeps Florida among the states with the lowest per capital tax burdens.

“I think the budget really reflects a state government that is meeting the core concerns of Floridians,” DeSantis said during a news conference in New Smyrna Beach.

The bill signing came one day after the budget landed on DeSantis’ desk. It takes effect with the new fiscal year on July 1.

The budget will stash $9.5 billion into reserves, making it available for future emergencies.

DeSantis also announced that he’ll send $1.35 billion of federal money back to D.C. because federal rules won’t allow him to spend it as he and the Legislature planned, to create an Emergency Response Fund to prepare for future emergencies.

“If we were to go forward with it, we were going to run into risk of having the feds come after us for it,” DeSantis said.

Additionally, lawmakers voted to spend some $1 billion in new online sales tax revenue but not to increase unemployment compensation levels (now $275 per week) to $375.

The Legislature voted to extend Medicaid to new mothers and infants, at a cost of $240 million, but did not extend that program to more poor adults.

State spending will grow notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered many businesses and tossed Floridians out of work — in significant part due to some $10 billion in COVID-related federal aid.

Commenting on the budget, House caucus co-leader Bobby DuBose of Broward County said, “You wouldn’t know it from the governor’s press conference, but Florida’s budget was bolstered by billions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden,” adding that “money, and the additional billions sent to local communities, avoided a potential budget crisis and will help jump start Florida’s recovery. It’s unfortunate that more of those dollars won’t go directly into the pockets of Floridians to aid our state’s recovery.”

DeSantis argued that his insistence, following the brief stay-home order he issued last spring, on reopening businesses and schools spared Florida the deep recessions other states have experienced. Returns of state revenues during recent months have exceeded projections by roughly $500 million, he said.

The budget contains $550 million to continue DeSantis’ goal to establish a $47,500 minimum salary for public school teachers. There’s money for $1,000 bonuses for teachers and principals, plus first responders. There’s nearly $140 million for mental health services for children and adults. The Florida Department of Education’s $10.3 billion infrastructure priority list is fully funded for the year.

Environmental spending includes $415 million for Everglades restoration and $302 million to fight toxic algae blooms.

Overall, the line-item vetoes totaled more than $1.5 billion, including the $1.35 billion from the federal funds. On Wednesday, a report in the Miami Herald outlined $2.7 million in programs which were vetoed that were intended for South Florida including:

- Miami-Dade County mosquito control adulticide program, $51,600

- Homestead automatic flushing system, $100,000

- Florida International University, the Washington Center Scholarship, $250,000

- Homestead water tower pump station, $300,000

Parts of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.