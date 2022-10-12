Temporary repairs to the Sanibel Island causeway allowed a convoy of electrical repair equipment to drive to the barrier island Tuesday, far in advance of estimates for placing the structure back in service following Hurricane Ian.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the development during a news conference in Fort Myers, the bridge portion of the crossing featuring as a prominent backdrop. At 1:30 p.m., the equipment began moving in full view of television cameras.

“There you go guys, right behind us, ahead of schedule,” DeSantis said.

The bridge will be reserved for work crews making repairs to downed electrical transmission equipment and water services for now, but state officials hope to allow civilian traffic by Oct. 21 — a week from Friday.

“We look forward to the civilian traffic soon. I’m counting down the days,” the governor said.

The convoy included 200 bucket trucks, 150 line and pickup trucks, 50 towed trailers, two tractor-trailers, and first responders, by the governor’s count.

Earlier, the state installed a temporary bridge to allow access to Pine Island, also severed when Ian made landfall on Sept. 28. The Sanibel bridge remained intact, but Ian breached the causeway in three places.

“I think statewide now, other than the barrier islands, I think you basically have 1,000 people that are without power in the entire state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.