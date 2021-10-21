DeSantis wants special legislative session to pass law against vaccine mandates

On Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he was requesting a special session of the Florida Legislature to pass laws banning vaccination requirements.

Specifically, the Governor wants a law that would block the federal government from requiring companies with more than 100 employees that they be vaccinated - or regularly tested.

During an early morning press conference in Clearwater, DeSantis said, “Now you have these aggressive potential mandates, which could potentially lead to many people losing their jobs, some have already been terminated, and we need to provide protections.”

According to a South Florida Sun Sentinel report, DeSantis wants to “add protections for people in the state of Florida,” and does not want to wait until the regular legislative session next year.

Since there is no longer a declared emergency in Florida, DeSantis said he lacks the power to block the federal mandate the way that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did.

Additionally, the Governor DeSantis wants the legislature to hold businesses who require their employees be vaccinated, liable if an employee forced to get the vaccine and has a bad reaction.

Earlier this month, the Florida Department of Health released a list of 120 businesses and other organizations that are being investigated under the original law, which carries a fine of $5,000 per violator, the Sun Sentinel reported.