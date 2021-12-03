DeSantis wants to reboot state guard and sees a civilian force of around 200 to supplement National Guard

On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he wants to revive a state guard he can run without interference from the federal government.

State law drafted during World War II already authorizes this Florida State Guard — it was created to replace Florida National Guard troops called up by the federal government to fight abroad but disbanded after the war ended.

All that’s needed is $3.5 million that DeSantis said he’ll ask the state Legislature to approve during its regular session, which convenes in January.

The governor, described what he has in mind as a “civilian volunteer force that will have the ability to assist the National Guard in state-specific emergencies.”

The state, he said, needs to “be able to use support in ways that are not encumbered by the federal government or don’t require the federal government.”

The proposal was fully in keeping with DeSantis’ ongoing sparring with President Joe Biden over border policies, the response to COVID, even a suggestion that the FBI investigate threats of violence to school board members trying to enforce mandatory masking by schoolchildren.

DeSantis again attacked Biden’s efforts to mandate vaccines in the workplace, adding criticism of a recent Biden administration proposal to require COVID testing for passengers returning to the United States from abroad in light of the omicron variant, plus other mitigation strategies.

“We’re going to look to see … if the state of Florida can potentially do something to seek some relief on this,” the governor said.

“He [Biden] basically sold the public a bill of goods, said that he would shut it [COVID] down. He’s not shutting it down. So, what they’re doing now, I think, it’s not going to have any impact on mitigating COVID. It’s more theater.”

The Florida State Guard already has a logo, featured during the governor’s news conference, displaying an alligator with its jaws agape and the words: “Let us alone.”

Portions of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.