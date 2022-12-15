On Wednesday, the Florida House unanimously voted to support a program to offer monthly toll discounts on several roads, turnpikes, and bridges in the state.

The initiative – a toll relief program that would be offered from Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2023 – would only benefit frequent commuters using Florida’s prepaid toll program.

The Florida Senate earlier approved the toll relief bill, SB 6-A, and it moved quickly through committees in both chambers, leading to the final vote in the House on Wednesday.

Florida toll prepaid programs include SunPass, E-Pass, LeeWay and Uni, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

For example, some toll facilities covered under the SunPass prepaid program include Turnpike Mainline (SR 91 / SR 821), Sawgrass Expressway, (SR 869), Alligator Alley, Polk Parkway (SR 570), Sunshine Skyway Bridge, I-4 Connector, Veterans Expressway (SR 589), Suncoast Parkway (SR 589), Beachline East (SR 528) MP 0-8, Beachline West (SR 528), according to a staff analysis.

Under the toll relief proposal, people who use electronic-based transponders in Florida, such as E-Pass and SunPass, would be able to receive a 50 percent discount on tolls if they have 35 or more toll transactions per month.

The transponder is an electronic device attached to a vehicle to recognize tolls and authorize withdrawals from a prepaid account.

State Rep. Demi Cabrera, who represents part of Miami-Dade County, sponsored the House version of the toll relief legislation. She encouraged residents to enroll in a prepaid toll program so they can get a transponder to receive the discount. However, that would mean 35 or more toll transactions.

“We want to make sure that all of our hardworking Floridians know about this program. And that they all take advantage of the program, and they can get that 50 percent rebate,” Cabrera said. “There are plenty of Floridians out there who are spending hundreds of dollars a month and end up having thousands of dollars of savings a year – a huge impact.”

State Rep. Jennifer Harris hoped that lawmakers would have offered the savings to residents who use other means of transportation.

“I do believe it’s a good bill. I know that our constituents do need a little bit of financial help,” said Harris, representing part of Orange County.” I just wish that we would have been able to help more of our working-class constituents by offering the same type of rebate for our voters and people out there who travel by bus or by train.”

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. It has been edited for length; to read the complete report, click here.