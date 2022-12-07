Disney Park Closed Indefinitely for refurbishment

While Walt Disney World’s Blizzard Beach recently reopened after being closed for refurbishment, another popular part of the park is now closed indefinitely.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park, first opened in 1989, featuring water slides, raft rides, and a wave pool has been closed since the Spring of 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the website InsideTheMagic reported.

The popular water park is undergoing refurbishment and is not known when it will reopen or details of what this refurbishment entails.

For more, click here.