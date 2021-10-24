Disney replaces free FastPass system with pay-to-ride options

“This is how Disney decides to welcome back it's loyal fans and tourist. By nickel and diming them for every cent they have,” that reaction from a visitor on Walt Disney World’s Twitter feed, reflect fans’ unhappiness with the company’s plans to do away with the popular – and free – FastPass.

Walt Disney World’s popular FastPass program has been replaced by a new, pricey option that allows guests to pay to bypass long lines at the parks’ most popular rides.

The new program, which launched this past week, has three main components – Genie, Genie+ and Lightning Lane.

Genie: Designed to help visitors maximize their visit to the parks, Genie is a free tool available to all guests on the My Disney Experience app that can assist with itineraries, food ordering, and provided estimated wait times and more.

Genie+: An upgrade option - $15 per person per day - allows visitors to access a special, shorter “Lightning Lane” at several popular rides, bypassing longer stand-by queues. Participating rides include attractions like Peter Pan’s Flight but does not include the parks’ most popular rides.

For that – to access some of the park’s most popular rides - like Space Mountain, Avatar Flight of Passage or Seven Dwarfs Mine Ride, there is a separate, a la carte extra-cost program.

For $8 to $15, depending on the day and the ride, guests can access a shorter line. Guests can buy two of these passes per day and do not need to also purchase Genie+.

The cost of Genie+, plus two a la carte Lightning Lane passes, will add as much as $45 per person per day to the cost of a trip – or nearly $200 per day for a family of four.

That’s on top of admission to enter the park, which is at least $110 per person per day.

Discontinuing FastPass is just one more in a series of unpopular decisions designed to improve the company’s bottom line.

Disney has announced that in 2022, it will discontinue Magical Express, the free bus system provided to and from Orlando International Airport to Disney resorts.

Other changes include reducing extra hours at the parks for resort guests, fees for high-tech MagicBand bracelets that serve as room keys and admission tickets, and increased parking rates.

