Disney to donate 80 acres of land to build affordable housing in Central Florida

This week, Walt Disney World announced it will build 1,300 homes development on 80 acres of land it will donate. The plan is to provide affordable housing to more than a thousand people in Central Florida.

The development will be in the heart of Flamingo Crossings, a hotel, shopping, and dining district developed by Walt Disney, located minutes from the parks.

In a Disney Parks blog post, the company said, “For more than 50 years, our Central Florida family has played an important role in the story of Walt Disney World. As Disney cast members, it is our home, it’s where we work, it’s where we play and it’s where we grow. And at Disney, we’re always looking for innovative ways to make our community stronger.”

The development will be available for qualifying applicants in the area, including Disney employees.