As the U.S. sees an increase in coronavirus cases, Disney theme parks on U.S. soil will require their guests to wear masks while indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. The policy change went into effect on Friday and falls in line with the CDC’s reversed course of recommending that fully vaccinated people continue to wear masks indoors, especially in places with high COVID-19 transmission rates. Disney has updated its safety policies in line with local health regulations, domestically and internationally, CNBC reported. In addition to this, the Walt Disney Company is requiring that their salaried and non-union U.S. employees get vaccinated before returning to work, NBC News reported.