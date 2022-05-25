Driskell makes history as first Black woman to become House Democratic Leader

Florida House Democrats have elected its new leader, Fentrice Driskell, the first Black woman to serve in the role of House Democratic Leader in the Florida Legislature.

Driskell, an attorney, was unanimously selected by the House Democratic Caucus as the Leader Designate of the Florida House Democrats. A Democrat representing part of Hillsborough County, she will lead the caucus during the 2022-24 term.

“I am humbled to have earned your confidence today,” Driskell said.

“I am the first Black woman to serve as House Democratic Leader. I grew up in Polk County from very humble beginnings,” she said. “My dad was a truck driver and a dispatcher, and my mom was a public-school teacher for over 35 years. They instilled several values in my sister and me. The values my parents taught me, hard work, honesty, doing what you say, are the values that always guided me. They will guide me in this new role as well.”

She will be succeeding Leader Evan Jenne, a Democrat representing part of Broward County who served as leader during the 2020-22 term.

“I’m proud to leave the House Democratic Caucus in the incredibly capable hands of my friend Fentrice Driskell,” Jenne said. “I know that she, and the caucus, are going to have a bright future and will continue fighting for Floridians in Tallahassee and across the state.”

State Sen. Lauren Book, the Senate Democratic Leader, said in a written statement: “With an unshakable commitment to making life better for everyday Floridians, Leader Fentrice Driskell has officially made history as the first Black woman elected to lead the House Democrats.”

Book added: “But Leader Driskell is remarkable far beyond simply being the ‘first’ — her exemplary legal career, service to others and tenacity to do what’s right will continue to bolster not only our Democratic colleagues in the House, but our collective, efforts to defend Floridians’ rights and freedoms across both chambers.”

Following Driskell’s event, the Florida House convened for a special session Tuesday afternoon to address property insurance issues.

