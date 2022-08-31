While it seems, the primary election was months ago, the actual certifications of the results will not come until Thursday. September 1.

That is when the Elections Canvassing Commission will meet in Tallahassee to the official Certification of the 2022 Primary Election results, who will certify the results of the election for each federal, state, and multicounty office.

The Florida Department of State's Division of Elections announced that members of Florida’s Elections Canvassing Commission will include Governor Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

All members will be participating by phone.

The meeting will take place Thursday, Sept. 1st at 9 a.m. in the Cabinet Meeting Room, LL03, The Capitol, in Tallahassee.

For more information, call 850-245-6529.