Emergency Medical Care and Treatment to Minors Without Parental Consent bill approved in 13-second introduction that explained nothing

Last week, state Rep. Ralph Massullo, a dermatologist, came before a public health-related subcommittee in the state House to present legislation connected to minors. The committee chairman asked Massullo to present his bill.

“Thank you Mr. Chair, committee. [HB] 817 simply enables physicians to provide emergency care to minors outside of a hospital or college health service system without parental consent,” Massullo told lawmakers.

That was the bill – the whole 13 seconds.

There were no questions, no debate. Lawmakers unanimously approved the bill, 16-0, with four missed votes. In all, the entire discussion lasted less than two minutes – and still – the public would have no idea about the details.

In the Florida Legislature, the pace can be fast at certain times, but the 13-second bill on Jan. 19 appeared unusual, raising questions about how the Legislature conducts its business and whether the public is in the dark on serious issues related to emergency care for minors without parental consent.

In fact, HB 817 is a bill that could potentially cause controversy.

What wasn’t mentioned that day was that the legislation would broaden the current law considerably.

Right now, parental consent is required for a physician to provide emergency medical care to a minor outside of a hospital or college health service, according to a legislative analysis. Consent also is required for emergency medical services personnel to perform emergency care outside of a what’s called a prehospital setting, like at an accident scene or in an ambulance.

But the bill goes much further: It would allow “physicians and emergency medical personnel to provide emergency medical care or treatment to a minor at any location without the consent of the minor’s parents,” according to a legislative analysis.There were no examples in the bill.

The concept of parental consent is so important because, “It is well settled that the interest of parents in the care, custody, and control of their children is perhaps the oldest of the recognized fundamental liberty interests protected by the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution,” according to the analysis.

In 2020, the Florida Legislature approved an abortion bill related to parental consent for minors seeking abortions. And in the 2021 legislative session, state Rep. Erin Grall pushed for the Parents’ Bill of Rights, which gave parents more power over local school board policies.

An identical bill, HB 1114, in the Florida Senate, is sponsored by state Sen. Jennifer Bradley, who represents several Northeast Florida counties.

“We certainly do not want a physician to hold back from rendering lifesaving aid in a situation outside the hospital,” said Bradley. “So this bill corrects that by allowing physicians to provide emergency medical treatment to minors anywhere such treatment is needed, not just in hospitals or college health services.”

During the discussion, state Sen. Tina Polsky questioned Bradley about concerns involving the Parents’ Bill of Rights. Polsky, who represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

“Because we did talk about this last year, during the [Parents’] Bill of Rights and some of us had concerns about this particular instance, just to be clear, this bill, if passed, will override that prohibition from last year’s [Parents’] Bill of Rights?” Polsky told members of the Senate Committee on Judiciary.

Bradley responded: “I wouldn’t say that it overrides the prohibition, I would say right now there’s a statutory exception for when parental consent is required. And I think that this clarifies that exception for parental consent to make sure that it’s for not only the hospital but for outside as well, the scene of an accident or a sporting event.”

Bradley explained previously that the initiative addressing emergency care for young kids came about after doctors expressed fears over when they could legally treat a child in an emergency situation.

Stephen Winn, executive director of the Florida Osteopathic Medical Association, described a scenario where a kid has suffered a serious head injury during a sporting event. “Right now I cannot treat that child because we don’t have the parents’ consent to do that,” he said in a phone conversation.

Winn explained that his association does support the bill.

Portions of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.