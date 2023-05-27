Everything you need to know about the 2023 Florida Python Challenge

Registration is now open for Florida’s annual python challenge, and prizes total over $30,000.

The competition began in 2013, with the intent of educating the public about the negative impacts of Burmese pythons, one of Florida’s most numerous invasive species. Now, anyone can participate from August 4 to 13 by first completing the required online training.

2022 participants were able to remove 231 invasive pythons from the Everglades, double the amount removed in 2020. Almost 1,000 people from 32 states participated, as well as individuals from Canada and Latvia.

Other opportunities to hunt for pythons are available year-round on 25 Commission-managed lands, but pythons can also be humanely killed on private lands with landowner permission and without the need for a permit or hunting license.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) encouraged people to remove and kill pythons from private lands if they ever spot them around.

To access the registration form and other resources for the competition, click here.