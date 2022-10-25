FDOT’s Mobility Week celebration ends Friday

In an effort to encourage Florida residents to make informed, sustainable, and safe transportation choices, while also promoting multimodal transportation and announcing new policies and initiatives, the Florida Department of Transportation holds the annual Mobility Week event.

“Each year, Mobility Week helps Floridians learn about the safe transportation choices available throughout their communities,” said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “Special Mobility Week events being held across the state highlight the benefits of Florida’s multimodal transportation system and showcase new and sustainable mobility options that help people be more active. FDOT is proud to work alongside our partner agencies to offer communities a week filled with educating and exploring all the transportation options available in their local areas.”

First initiated in 2016, Mobility Week has held over 500 events across FDOT’s eight districts and in all of Florida’s 67 counties. Events often promote alternative travel choices, such as public transit, walking, biking, safe driving, and ridesharing.

This year the event includes the return of the Love to Ride Florida Challenge. The statewide bicycle challenge kicks off on October 21 and “cruises” through November 30. Participants are eligible for up to $750 in prizes. For more information and to register, visit www.lovetoride.net/florida.