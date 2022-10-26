FedNat Insurance to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq after landing in receivership

After landing on Florida’s liquidation-receivership list in September, ceasing to write new homeowners insurance policies in the state, on Wednesday FedNat Insurance Company announced it was voluntarily delisting its common stock from the Nasdaq Global Market.

In an announcement, the company said it intends to file Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) “on or about November 7,” which would lead to delisting its common stock effective 10 days following such filing, or November 17, 2022.

FedNat Insurance Company, based in Sunrise and founded in 1992, became the sixth company, and the 16th overall, to land on the liquidation-receivership list in which insurers stop writing future policies or simply withdraw from the Florida market so far in 2022, leaving thousands of homeowners without property insurance.

FedNat, had been responsible for some 56,000 policies, among the largest home insurers in the state.

FedNat has been out of compliance with certain of the Nasdaq listing rules, including Nasdaq Listing Rule which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.

FedNat’s Board of Directors said the decision to delist was “based on careful review of several factors, including the likely inability of the Company to regain compliance and the significant costs associated therewith (including costs associated with requesting a hearing to obtain an extension of time for compliance), the benefits to the Company of eliminating the expense of the Nasdaq listing fees, and eliminating the demands on management’s time of complying with the Nasdaq listing standards.