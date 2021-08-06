Feds approve Florida’s gaming compact with Seminole Tribe potentially opening the door for sports betting in the state

The U.S. Department of the Interior will not block Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gaming compact deal he signed with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The move opens the door for legal sports betting to start, potentially on the fall.

The deal was approved by the DOI not taking any action on the compact within the allotted 45-days.

The approval also sets the stage for a potential legal showdown.

In an email, Gov DeSantis said, “The final approval of this historic gaming compact is a big deal for the State of Florida,” calling the compact “mutually-beneficial” and highlighted the potential to “grow our economy, expand tourism and recreation and provide billions in new revenue to benefit Floridians.”

In the email, Marcellus Osceola Jr., Chairman of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, said “Today is a great day for the people of Florida, who will benefit not only from a $2.5 billion revenue sharing guarantee over five years, but also from statewide sports betting and new casino games that will roll out this fall and mean more jobs for Floridians and more money invested in this state.”

DeSantis signed the compact in April, with the compact being ratified by the Florida Legislature during a special legislative session in May. The agreement, according to date from the Governor’s office, increases the projected revenue to Florida from the Seminole Tribe to over $6 billion over the next decade, with a guaranteed minimum of $2.5 billion dollars during the first five years.

The State of Florida is not currently receiving revenue from gaming activities on Tribal lands.

The deal allows the Seminole Tribe to offer statewide online sports betting to anyone over the age of 21 years old. The sports betting will be conducted in partnership with the state’s pari-mutuel facilities.

In a statement, John Sowinski, president of the anti-gambling group No Casinos, said he was “deeply disappointed” the federal government took no action on the deal.“This issue will have its day in both state and federal Courts, where we are confident that this compact will be overturned,” added Sowinski.

According to a Miami Herald article, owners of Magic City Casino filed a lawsuit in June challenging the gambling deal.