Feeling lucky? Friday’s Mega Million Jackpot grows to $1.28 billion

The odds of matching all six numbers and winning the Mega Million drawing on Friday, July 29 with one ticket is 1 in 302.5 million.

The U.S. population is about 331 million.

But that has not kept millions from trying their luck at becoming an instant billionaire. The winning purse, which has been rolling over since the April 19, 2022, drawing, will be one of the largest jackpots in US history.

The largest lottery jackpot in the US was a $1.586 billion Powerball drawing on Jan. 13, 2016, with three winners, one each from Florida, Tennessee and California.

The Mega Millions game jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-70) and the Mega Ball number (1-25).

The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately one-in-24.

In addition to the grand prize, players can win prizes ranging from $2 to $5 million by matching any of the non-jackpot-winning combinations.

The Friday, July 29 drawing will be at at 11:00 p.m., and tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m.

You can watch the drawing live on the Florida Lottery website or the Florida Lottery's YouTube channel.