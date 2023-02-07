The Florida Capitol in Tallahassee has long been available for the public to protest, rally, chant and hold signs inside the building, to support or oppose legislation.

But that access may soon change.

State agencies are reviewing a set of rules that could potentially limit where average citizens can engage in public protests or demonstrations, meaning they may not be inside the Capitol though they could still protest on the grounds, according to a recent statement from ACLU of Florida.

The issue may come to the forefront as the Florida Legislature their latest special session this week and next.

The proposed rules, issued by the Florida Department of Management Services, have been in the works for months now and have faced tremendous criticism and even some revisions since October. The ACLU has been sounding off alarms over the potential changes that could chill free speech for Floridians.

“Such protests are a crucial means of expressing disagreement or dissatisfaction with those in power and sparking thought and change, and they should be encouraged—not suppressed,” the ACLU of Florida said in a written statement last week.

The proposed rules by the Florida Department of Management Services relate to “demonstration activity,” meaning “any demonstrating, parading, picketing, speech making, holding of vigils, sit-ins, or other similar activities conducted for the purpose of demonstrating approval or disapproval of governmental policies or practices (or the lack thereof), expressing a view on public issues, or bringing into public notice any issue or other matter.”

Those types of activities would be permitted “in the outdoor spaces of the Capitol Complex,” and does not explicitly say whether protests, demonstrations, and sit-ins can occur inside the building, which has historically been allowed.

Within the past year, many protests and rallies have occurred inside the Florida Capitol building, typically on the 4th floor rotunda, which sits nestled between the Florida House and Senate chambers.

Note that the proposed rules do not explicitly say that protests inside the Capitol Building cannot occur or what would happen if protests broke out anyways, but the ACLU of Florida argues that the proposed rule should be amended to explicitly include indoor spaces as well, according to the recent written statement.

“First Amendment rights are no less important indoors than outdoors. Indeed, indoor protests have been instrumental in effecting social and legal change. Throughout Florida’s history, the public has peacefully assembled inside the Capitol to advocate for or against issues and decisions impacting their livelihood,” the ACLU statement says.

The public would still be allowed to access the Capitol building “as necessary to permit the general public to transact official business or attend public meetings,” according to the proposed rules.

Outside of free speech concerns, the ACLU of Florida also addressed a provision in the rules that allows the Florida governor to light up the old Historic Florida Capitol building with colored lights “to communicate a message of support for a cause or event or to celebrate a holiday or other important date the governor wishes to support.”

The Establishment Clause refers to a section in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution which states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.”

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. It has been edited for length. To read the entire report, click here.