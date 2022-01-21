First Lady DeSantis completes final chemo treatment after her breast cancer diagnosis

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis received her last treatment of chemotherapy for breast cancer, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday. It’s been almost five months since her diagnosis was made public.

“Just wanted to let everybody know that the First Lady — yesterday, we completed the final chemotherapy treatment that she has to do,” he said.

“You know, it’s not the most fun thing to see someone go through, but at the end of the day, she’s fought really hard. We think that she’s responded very well,” DeSantis said. “I mean, still got more stuff to do. But that’s a big milestone because it’s nasty stuff when they’re doing that.”

“And so, I just want everyone to know that she got through that,” he told the audience and the press. “She ran that gauntlet. She’s doing well, and we look forward to continue to have good news over the ensuing weeks and months.”

Following the press conference, Christina Pushaw, the governor’s press secretary, tweeted: “@GovRonDeSantis just announced that @FLCaseyDeSantis completed her final chemo treatment yesterday and is doing well! Thanks everyone for your prayers.” Pushaw ended the tweet with a heart emoji and a praying hands emoji.

Last week, during the annual State of the State address that kicks of Florida’s legislative session, Gov. DeSantis stated that “2022 is the year she (Casey) will be cancer free.”

During her diagnosis and treatments, the Florida First Lady has continued being an active figure in Florida policy and politics.

Just last week, she headed a roundtable discussion about drug use and abuse education for Florida’s schools, announcing informational toolkits and assemblies to warn students about the dangers of using drugs.

She’s also worked to expand the Hope Ambassadors program, which designed to encourage students to promote student mental health and an overall supportive learning environment with their peers by serving as mentors and working together through charity events.

Parts of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.