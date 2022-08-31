First Lady DeSantis expands Hope Florida to support seniors through “A Pathway to Purpose”

First Lady Casey DeSantis is expanding her Hope Florida initiative by adding A Pathway to Purpose program which is set to provide Florida’s elders in need with assistance, and also providing opportunities for seniors looking to volunteer.

DeSantis’ initiative was first launched in 2021 to merge the private sector, non-profit organizations, faith-based institutions, and government entities in order to provide the most effective opportunities for Floridians in need.

The initiative was implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families, and has served almost 50,000 individuals.

With ‘A Pathway to Purpose,’ seniors and caregivers will be paired with community partners, allowing seniors to receive individualized access to their most immediate needs. The Hope Navigators will help find ways for seniors to find purpose, which could include mentoring or volunteering.

To be paired with a Hope Navigator, call 850-300-HOPE.

The program also presents opportunities for seniors who are looking to give back to their communities. Such individuals can take part in the new “Hope Heroes Program,” where retirees can aid other seniors in need.

If you are interested in becoming a Hope Hero or learning about other volunteer opportunities, call 800-96-ELDER or visit helpcreatehope.com.

Additionally, private and faith sector institutions in Florida who want to help seniors can sign up to receive real-time requests for assistance and alerts in their areas. In response, Floridians can provide their volunteer services.

To sign up to receive such alerts about needs in your community, call 800-96-ELDER or visit helpcreatehope.com.

“We are so appreciative of the First Lady’s commitment and dedication to ensuring the needs of our State’s most vulnerable populations are met,” said Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris. “Through Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity, we are helping to connect those in need with individuals and organizations who want to help and are so excited to see the program expand to serve Florida’s seniors.”