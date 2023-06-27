Five FL nonprofits back federal proposal to expand health care to undocumented immigrants

Five Florida organizations joined forces with over 400 nonprofits across the U.S. to help undocumented immigrants become eligible and enroll for Medicaid or private insurance provided under the Affordable Care Act.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ proposed rule would deem Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also called Dreamers, as people who are “lawfully present” in the country for the purposes of health insurance programs, according to a department press release.

The Protecting Immigrant Families coalition, which coordinated the response, estimates that nearly 130,000 would gain coverage from the rule change.

Florida Health Justice Project; Florida Legal Services, Inc; Florida People’s Advocacy Center; Florida Policy Institute and the Hispanic Unity of Florida were among the organizations advocating for the federal government to finalize the rule two months after its announcement.

“It’s simple – our country is healthier when the people in our country can get the care they need,” the coalition’s director Adriana Cadena said. “The Biden proposal would improve health care access and equity, and we urge the Administration to finalize it quickly.”

Florida is home to 22,750 people who are active DACA recipients, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. It has been edited for length.