The politicization of traditionally nonpartisan local school board races continues with first Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsing candidates, followed by Gubernatorial Candidate Charlie Crist and now the Florida Democratic Party has also issued endorsements in local school board races.

Party chairman Manny Diaz announced endorsements in 18 races in 13 counties.

“Florida’s public education system needs help right now. Our governor is playing politics with our children,” Diaz said.

“We need to elect school board members who believe that public education is the bedrock of the American dream, and that public education must afford every child the opportunity to reach their fullest potential, to be responsible citizens, and participate in a competitive global economy,” in a written statement.

DeSantis has endorsed at least 16 candidates in school board races, saying in a tweet: “It’s crucial we elect strong candidates who are committed to advancing our pro-parent, student-first education agenda in FL. These candidates will ensure our students succeed, protect parental rights in education, & combat the woke agenda from infiltrating our public schools.”

The governor has battled with school boards that tried to impose mask mandates for schoolchildren to try to protect them against COVID infections, arguing such measures were unnecessary but constituted an abuse of power. The backlash to those efforts spawned Moms for Liberty, which is organizing around this year’s school board elections.

Charlie Crist, a Democratic congressman seeking his party’s nomination against DeSantis, has also issued a slate of school board endorsements.

Here are the Democratic Party’s endorsements by county:

Alachua: Sarah Rockwell, Prescott Cowles; Diyonne McGraw; Tina Certain.

Brevard: Kimberly Hough.

Escambia: Ray Guillory

Hillsborough: Damaris Allen, Karen Perez

Indian River: Cindy Gibbs

Lee: Gwynetta Gittens

Miami-Dade: Maribel Balbin

Osceola: Teresa “Terry ” Castillo

Pinellas: Brian Martin

Polk: Sara Estelle Jones

Santa Rosa: Gregory Seltzer

Johns: Lauren Townsend Abell

Volusia: Ruben Colon, Justin Kennedy District 3

Portions of this article appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. For more, click here.