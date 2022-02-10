FL House and Senate differ on funding teacher, staff pay and penalizing 12- school districts

As Senate and House lawmakers craft a 2022-23 state budget, the two legislative chambers are currently not aligned on funds regarding public education.

And one of the funding issue reignites a debate about masks in school.

On Wednesday, the state House approved penalizing certain school districts that didn’t follow the DeSantis administration on mask mandates.

The Senate didn’t include that issue in their state budget priorities.

That means the two sides will have negotiate on the issue before the end of the annual legislative session in mid-March.

State Rep. Randy Fine, who is the chair of the House Appropriation Subcommittee on Education, proposed the idea of penalizing certain school districts, while rewarding others.

The House budget would pull millions from 12 school districts that implemented strict mask mandates at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which state education officials believed broke Florida law.

The other 55 districts would get funds.

Fine said last Friday: “We had a big issue with that this year, where a number of school districts broke the law. But 55 of them did not. So, we created an allocation of $200 million dollars for those 55 school districts… to reward them for the decisions that they made.”

The budget item is called the “Putting Parents First Adjustment,” and Fine said at the time that the proposal is not penalizing districts, but “holding people accountable.”

On Wednesday, at the House Appropriations Committee meeting, Rep. Fentrice Driskell, who represents part of Hillsborough County, said that she found issue with lawmakers “picking winners and losers” under the Putting Parents First Adjustment.

She referenced her own school district, the Hillsborough County school district, as one that was under scrutiny by the state Department of Education for implementing strict mask policies to keep students safe from COVID.

“I think it is disingenuous and unfortunate for us to punish those school districts. Because that is ultimately what it amounts to. We can call it ‘accountability,’ but a rose by any other name is still a rose. And a punishment by any other name is still a punishment,” Driskell said. “And that’s what we’re doing. It’s punitive in nature.”

The Senate wants to send money to school districts, with a goal to give support staffers at least $15 an hour for their work.

How that will play out for local districts who operate their schools is still unclear. The Senate’s plan is to put a lot more money into the pot for education dollars in 67 districts, allowing administrators to implement the $15 hourly pay.

The pot is the Florida Education Finance Program (FEFP). It is part of the calculations used to help determine how Florida’s education system should be funded each year.

Sen. Doug Broxson, of the Panhandle, said that the Senate proposal in the education budget totals 38.1 billion, and said that the increases are provided “with an expectation” that will provide “at least $15 dollars an hour beginning in the 2022-23 school season.”

The House doesn’t have a provision on the $15 but did include salary increases to cover inflation.

The Senate’s budget proposal also matches one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s proposal to continue raising teacher pay across the state, an ongoing process to raise the starting salaries of teachers to at least $47,500.

The Senate proposes $600 million for the initiative, in line with DeSantis’s proposal — 80 percent going towards increasing starting salaries and 20 percent to boost the pay of veteran teachers, as has been the trend for the past couple years

However, the House has a different approach. Instead, the House wants to allot $800 million dollars to the initiative but with different provisions.

Fine explained Wednesday:

“In addition to the $550 million dollars we’ve budgeted to help school districts pay teachers more… We’re going to increase that amount by $250 million, but with the proviso that 50 percent, or $125 million, be used for classroom teachers making less than the minimum that we’ve established ($47,500), but the other $125 million be used for veteran classroom teachers and other instructional personnel.”

Parts of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. Florida Phoenix intern Imani Thomas contributed to this support.