This week, Florida Democrats in the state House questioned the legality of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent move that transported about 50 asylum seekers from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard.

They are urging GOP leaders to stop using “inappropriate use of taxpayer dollars” for the operation that has sparked nationwide outrage.

Following the controversy, the Democratic House members sent a letter to Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls and House Appropriations Chair Jay Trumbull “to object to Governor DeSantis and Florida Department of Transportation’s unlawful actions …”

The law allows “the Chair and vice-chair of the Legislative Budget Commission, or the Senate President and House Speaker, to object to any agency action that exceeds the authority delegated to the executive or judicial branches, or is contrary to legislative policy and intent,” according to the letter.

House Democratic Caucus Leader Designate Fentrice Driskell, and Evan Jenne, who is currently the House Leader representing part of Broward County, wrote the letter.

“It seems that migrants were taken from Texas, brought to Florida, and then sent to Massachusetts for political purposes. It also appears that some of these individuals may be Venezuelan political refugees fleeing an oppressive regime who are not unlawfully present in the United States,” according to the letter.

When asked about whether lawsuits could be filed against the DeSantis administration, Driskell said, “the idea of legal action, I am not going to say that it’s not a possibility.”

As previously reported, the massive state budget included $12 million for the transportation of “unauthorized aliens” out of state. But not many people would have known about that — the amount was squished into page 494 of the 518-page state budget for 2022-23, according to state budget documents.

According to the budget language, SECTION 185 stated: “From the interest earnings associated with the federal Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund (Public Law 117-2), the nonrecurring sum of $12,000,000 from the General Revenue Fund is appropriated to the Department of Transportation for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, for implementing a program to facilitate the transport of unauthorized aliens from this state consistent with federal law.

Meanwhile, the letter states that the governor had said he “intends to ‘spend every penny’ of the $12 million available to him from this program.”

Jenne said “that money was spent on something that will not make Floridians any safer, it’s not going to make the cost of living go down,” Jenne said. “It really doesn’t do anything to help anyone living in the state of Florida. This was about politics.”

