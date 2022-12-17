FL insurance commissioner Altmaier resigns

Earlier this week, Florida legislators passed major changes impacting a property insurance industry that is in crisis. A day later, Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier resigned.

Altmaier is 40 years old.

In his letter of resignation, referring to his time as the state’s chief insurance regulator, Altmaier said, “It is an honor that will be extraordinarily difficult to replicate in my future career aspirations.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ released a statement confirming the resignation.

“We’ve had another successful Special Session in Florida, delivering toll and tax relief and providing a more competitive market for property insurance. With this successful Special Session behind us, the Office of Insurance Regulation Commissioner David Altmaier will be stepping down at the end of this year. Since the Governor took office, Commissioner Altmaier has been instrumental in helping to pass and implement major property insurance reforms to bring relief to Floridians. We want to thank him for his years of public service.”

The resignation letter does not mention Altmaier pursuing another opportunity. Florida law precludes former executives from lobbying the agencies they served and the executive office for two years, but does not apply to lobbying the legislature.

Altmaier’s last day is Dec. 28.